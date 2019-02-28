TODAY |

Beverley Hills, 90210 star Luke Perry hospitalised following stroke

Associated Press
Topics
Entertainment
Movies
Television

A publicist for Beverly Hills, 90210 star Luke Perry says the actor has been hospitalised following a stroke.

Publicist Arnold Robinson tells The Associated Press the 52-year-old actor is "currently under observation" at the hospital.

Born and raised in rural Fredericktown, Ohio, Perry was tapped for heartthrob status along with Jason Priestley on Beverly Hills 90210, which ran from 1990 to 2000.

Perry, who is currently starring on TV series Riverdale, has also had roles in a handful of films, including The Fifth Element, 8 Seconds and American Strays. He appeared in HBO's prison drama Oz and voiced cartoons like The Incredible Hulk and Mortal Kombat. In recent years he starred in the series Ties That Bind and Body of Proof.

Actor Luke Perry. Source: Associated Press
Topics
Entertainment
Movies
Television
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:19
Twenty-five-years clean himself, Walsh says the gangs have helped reduce the 'scary' problem he saw here in the mid-2000s.
The Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh talks to Black Power, Mongrel Mob at Auckland marae about kicking meth
2
The captain of the Russian vessel was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident.
Watch: Captain of huge Russian ship 'drunk' as it crashes into busy South Korean bridge
3
Researchers at the University of Michigan were ecstatic with the footage.
Startling footage shows tarantula dragging opossum through Amazon, first time such an encounter documented
4
The Prime Minister says she’s ‘not ruling anything in or out,’ including implementing a capital gains tax.
John Armstrong's opinion: Jacinda Ardern struck by a bad case of the political heebie-jeebies over Tax Working Group recommendations
5
Man jailed for beating teen to death who squirted him with watergun
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
01:05
Big Bird, Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Bert and Ernie were snapped in a variety of designer outfits for InStyle magazine.

Big Bird, Elmo like you've never seen them before in Sesame Street's 50th anniversary fashion photoshoot
04:34
Jeremy went along to experience the magic, and sit down for a one-on-one with Australia’s greatest showman.

Nicknames and facing Shane Warne - Jeremy Wells sits down with Hollywood star Hugh Jackman
ONE News reporter Renee Graham had a special tour of the annual Homegrown music festival.

Homegrown festival told of two alleged ticket scamming incidents
at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Oscar winner Lady Gaga hopes future award shows will be gender neutral