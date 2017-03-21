TODAY |

Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk collapses on set

Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk has been taken to hospital after collapsing on set today.

According to TMZ, a production source says the incident happened during shooting in New Mexico for Better Call Saul.

Odenkirk, who plays the titular role in the show, was "rushed to hospital and is still receiving medical care".

The report says it's unclear if he was unconscious when taken to hospital.

Odenkirk is famous for playing attorney Saul Goodman on Breaking Bad. He reprised the role on spinoff Better Call Saul which is in its sixth season.

