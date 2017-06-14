 

Best of the week: Freddie Mercury's band mates reveal what went on at Queen's 1985 Auckland concert

Emma Keeling 

1 NEWS Europe Correspondent

Adam Lambert and his Queen crew reminisce about Freddy Mercury and say they feel they're playing better than ever.
Source: Seven Sharp

Emma Keeling

UK and Europe

Music

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

2

Milk culprits! Too many turnips, swedes fed to cows behind unusual tasting milk recalled from supermarkets in lower North Island

00:38
3
An impersonator was hired to chat with Simon - who was immensely looking forward to the interview with his self-confessed hero.

Listen: Backlash after radio station's cruel Tom Cruise prank on heartbroken Simon Barnett


4

Len Brown's former mistress opens up about offering psychic readings and why she didn't see sex scandal fallout coming

5
Winning lotto ticket and the rubbish bag the led to it.

Lotto winners have rubbish bags and forgetful memories to thank for $9 million win

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:33
Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

'You only get one set of parents in this world' – grieving brother, son seeks answers on missing family following London fire tragedy

02:26
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Tonga's Prime Minister apologises to Bill English following revelations seasonal workers exchanged alcohol and drugs for sex with teens

1 NEWS revealed the behaviour last night.


Opinion: Actions of Tonga's Prime Minister have been 'disgraceful and hypocritical' and it's time for him to step down with grace

Barbara Dreaver says Akilisi Pohiva once had the courage of a lion.


04:21
NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNIFEC.

Government needs to 'prioritise children' to bring down youth suicide rate

NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNICEF.


 
