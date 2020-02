Best-selling adventure novelist Clive Cussler dies at 88

Alexis Welby, spokeswoman for Cussler's publisher Penguin Random House, says he died earlier this week at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona. He was 88. The cause was not disclosed.

Cussler's plots ranged from the bold to the incredible. The Treasure features an aspiring Aztec despot who murders an American envoy, the hijacking of a plane carrying the United Nations Secretary-General and soldiers from ancient Rome looting the Library of Alexandria. In Iceberg, the presidents of French Guiana and the Dominican Republic are the ones in danger, during a visit to Disneyland. In Sahara, a race across the desert somehow leads to new information about the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.