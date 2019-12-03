'Best musical ever' - The Book of Mormon - set to wow New Zealand audiences

Critics have called it the "best musical ever" and now the cast of The Book of Mormon are preparing to visit New Zealand in March next year.

The show has grossed over $775 million and won nine Tony Awards since it premiered on Broadway in New York in 2011, fast becoming a fixture on the West End.

A coming-of-age satire, The Book of Mormon walks the fine line between wildly funny and totally offensive – much to do with the fact it was written by South Park creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

One of the main actors, Blake Bowden (Elder Price), told 1 NEWS the crew can’t wait to get to New Zealand, after months of sold-out shows across Australia.

“It’s going to be really exciting, I really love the Civic Theatre too. I think it’s a beautiful space, works so well for comedy too so we're going to have a really good time.”

While the show suits pretty much everyone – they call it the musical for people who hate musicals, Bowden has one piece of advice.

“Maybe don’t bring your little kids, bring your teenagers and above.”