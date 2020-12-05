TODAY |

Benee teases more music, NZ tour in line up for next year

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi pop star Benee has hinted at a possible New Zealand tour in the future, off the back of her highly successful debut album hey u x released earlier this year.

The 20-year-old is in Wellington headlining the Downtown Shakedown festival this weekend. Source: 1 NEWS

Ahead of her performance at Wellington's Downtown Shakedown tonight, the 20-year-old told 1 NEWS she's thrilled the new album is out.

"Everything that's happened in the last year is insane, probably a highlight was releasing the album," she says.

"The only thing I could really do this year was make music."

The Supalonely hitmaker says she's "stoked" to be back performing in front of a crowd, off stage since performing in Perth at the beginning of February. 

Her song Supalonely became a breakthrough hit in the US this year. Source: Breakfast

"Laneways was awesome and it was very weird because I went to this festival, and then it was like Covid. It was lockdown and that was the last of it," she says. 

"I won't be playing it for a couple years so it's nice to be here and doing the ones over summer." 

A jam-packed summer schedule will see Benee performing at four different events around the country, including the popular Rhythm and Vines and Rhythm and Alps festivals. 

Wanting to maintain a "constant kind of flow," the pop star says she is aiming to "hopefully" release something around the beginning of next year. 

"We are currently planning shows and stuff, possibly another tour."

