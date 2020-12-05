Benee teases more music, NZ tour in line up for next year

Kiwi pop star Benee has hinted at a possible New Zealand tour in the future, off the back of her highly successful debut album hey u x released earlier this year.

Ahead of her performance at Wellington's Downtown Shakedown tonight, the 20-year-old told 1 NEWS she's thrilled the new album is out.

"Everything that's happened in the last year is insane, probably a highlight was releasing the album," she says.

"The only thing I could really do this year was make music."

The Supalonely hitmaker says she's "stoked" to be back performing in front of a crowd, off stage since performing in Perth at the beginning of February.

"Laneways was awesome and it was very weird because I went to this festival, and then it was like Covid. It was lockdown and that was the last of it," she says.

"I won't be playing it for a couple years so it's nice to be here and doing the ones over summer."

A jam-packed summer schedule will see Benee performing at four different events around the country, including the popular Rhythm and Vines and Rhythm and Alps festivals.

Wanting to maintain a "constant kind of flow," the pop star says she is aiming to "hopefully" release something around the beginning of next year.