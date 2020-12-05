Benee teaming up with 66-piece orchestras for series of New Zealand concerts

Kiwi musician Benee is teaming up with Auckland and Wellington orchestras for a series of concerts this year.

Benee gestures on stage at the Aotearoa Music Awards. Source: Getty

Accompanied by a 66-piece orchestra in each city thanks to Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra (APO) and New Zealand Symphony Orchestra (NZSO) in Wellington, Benee's own band and guest vocalists will perform some of her hit songs, including Glitter, Soaked and the global hit Supalonely.

"I'm so stoked to be playing with the NZSO and APO," the 21-year-old, whose real name is Stalla Bennett, said.

"Adding 66 super talented musicians to the band is going to be something else.

"I can't wait to hear and play some crazy different versions of my songs."

Today's announcement comes after the singer dropped her debut album Hey U X! at the end of last year. Those tracks also feature big names, including Lily Allen, Grimes and US rapper Flo Milli.

Now they've been arranged into unique orchestral settings by Claire Cowan — a current leading light on the New Zealand composition scene.

"The diversity of styles and the depth and detail of production in Benee's songs are an exciting challenge to re-imagine," Cowan said.

"We've gone the full spectrum from Disney to James Bond to 90s trip hop treatments to give the audience a really dynamic show full of surprises."

Benee will perform in at Wellington's Michael Fowler Centre on July 30 and 31.

She will then perform at the Auckland Town Hall on September 10 and 11.