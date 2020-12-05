TODAY |

Benee teaming up with 66-piece orchestras for series of New Zealand concerts

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi musician Benee is teaming up with Auckland and Wellington orchestras for a series of concerts this year.

Benee gestures on stage at the Aotearoa Music Awards. Source: Getty

Accompanied by a 66-piece orchestra in each city thanks to Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra (APO) and New Zealand Symphony Orchestra (NZSO) in Wellington, Benee's own band and guest vocalists will perform some of her hit songs, including Glitter, Soaked and the global hit Supalonely.

"I'm so stoked to be playing with the NZSO and APO," the 21-year-old, whose real name is Stalla Bennett, said.

"Adding 66 super talented musicians to the band is going to be something else.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 20-year-old is in Wellington headlining the Downtown Shakedown festival this weekend. Source: 1 NEWS

"I can't wait to hear and play some crazy different versions of my songs."

Today's announcement comes after the singer dropped her debut album Hey U X! at the end of last year. Those tracks also feature big names, including Lily Allen, Grimes and US rapper Flo Milli.

Now they've been arranged into unique orchestral settings by Claire Cowan — a current leading light on the New Zealand composition scene.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It’s the first win for the 20-year-old songstress and her co-writers. Source: Breakfast

"The diversity of styles and the depth and detail of production in Benee's songs are an exciting challenge to re-imagine," Cowan said.

"We've gone the full spectrum from Disney to James Bond to 90s trip hop treatments to give the audience a really dynamic show full of surprises."

Benee will perform in at Wellington's Michael Fowler Centre on July 30 and 31. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Her song Supalonely became a breakthrough hit in the US this year. Source: Breakfast

She will then perform at the Auckland Town Hall on September 10 and 11. 

Tickets for both shows go on sale on May 7 at noon from www.ticketmaster.co.nz. As well, tickets for the Auckland show will also be sold at www.apo.co.nz.

Entertainment
Music
Auckland
Wellington
Arts and Culture
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'We didn’t bargain on this' – NZ citizen in India can't get home as travel ban lifts
2
Man who flew to NZ from Perth during travel bubble suspension could face jail time — Bloomfield
3
South African boy, 5, not allowed to attend school in New Zealand despite parents having visas
4
'I'm being kept in limbo'- British doctor in queue with more than 25,000 people applying for residency
5
Fair Go compares fat content in beef mince from six different Auckland stores
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Lower Hutt boxing gym proving a major hit among the Pasifika community

Foreign investor who breached land leasing rules fined $49,000
00:18

Michael B. Jordan addresses rumours he will star as Superman in new reboot

Britney Spears set to speak in court on her conservatorship