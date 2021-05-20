Benee to debut new music on just-announced eight-date regional tour

New Zealand's very own rising pop star Benee has announced a new tour this morning - but with a twist.

The pop sensation, who boasts 2.5 billion streams worldwide, will be wowing audiences on an eight-date headline tour in the regions.

Benee told Breakfast her fans were “pretty excited” following the announcement.

“Maybe they weren’t expecting that I was going to do a little regional tour but I think we’re all super stoked,” she said.

The Supalonely singer decided to tour in the regions because it’s “important to make everyone feel like their spot is special”.

“I’ve never been to a lot of these places before so it’s fun for me, fun for everyone else, don’t have to get a flight to Auckland - good time.”

Benee will be playing some new music with a live band and “crazy visuals”.



She also revealed that the new music, to be released “sometime this year,” is “different to my other stuff”.

“I’ve dipped into some different genres. I wanted to do a little bit of something-something that I haven’t done before so keep it fresh.”

The Glitter hitmaker said her parents have been “super supportive” of her career after dropping her communications degree at AUT to pursue music.

“When I told them I want to do music, they were like, ‘Give it a shot, you can go back to university when you’re bloody 40, doesn’t matter.’

“It’s so important to have that kind of support. Why would you tell someone that they shouldn’t try doing something?”