Benee, The Beths win big at Aotearoa Music Awards 2020

Benee and The Beths have taken home the top prizes at the annual Aotearoa Music Awards.
The awards were held at Auckland's Spark Arena last night.
Pop sensation Benee replicated her win from last year, taking home Single of the Year for Supalonely.
She also won Best Solo Artist and Best Pop Artist.
In a rare move, Benee shared the International Achievement Award with Jawsh 685.
Jawsh 685 had an incredible year with his track Laxed – Siren Beat topping charts globally after it was picked up by US singer Jason Derulo for his song Savage Love.
The South Auckland teenager also won Breakthrough Artist of the Year.
Meanwhile at the awards, The Beths won Best Group and Best Alternative Artist for the second year running, as well as scooping up the Best Album of the Year for Jump Rope Gazers.
Full list of winners:
Te Pukaemi o te Tau | Album of the Year Winner: The Beths – Jump Rope Gazers
Single of the Year Winner: BENEE – Supalonely
Best Group Winner: The Beths – Jump Rope Gazers
Best Solo Artist Winner: BENEE – Stella & Steve
Breakthrough Artist of the Year Winner: Jawsh685
Toa | Best Māori Artist Winner: Maimoa
Best Pop Artist Winner: BENEE
Best Alternative Artist Winner: The Beths
Best Soul/RnB Artist Winner: Haz & Miloux
Best Hip Hop Artist Winner: Church & AP
Best Roots Artist Winner: L.A.B
Te Māngai Pāho Mana Reo Award Winner: Mōhau
Best Electronic Artist Winner: Lee Mvtthews
Best Rock Artist Winner: City of Souls
Best Worship Artist Winner: Mōhau
Best Classical Artist Winner: Andrew Beer & Sarah Watkins
People’s Choice Award Winner - L.A.B
Recorded Music NZ Legacy Award - Johnny Cooper, Max Merritt, Peter Posa, Dinah Lee, The Chicks, Larry’s Rebels
Highest Selling Artist - Six60
On Air Radio Airplay Record of the Year - Drax Project – Catching Feelings (feat. Six60)
Recorded Music NZ International Achievement - BENEE and Jawsh 685
Massey University Best Producer Winner: Josh Fountain
Best Engineer Winner: Simon Gooding – Reb Fountain
NZ On Air Best Music Video Winner: Anahera Parata – Bunga
Best Album Artwork Winner: Lily Paris West – Look Me In The Eye (Mermaidens)
Recorded Music NZ Manager of the Year Winner: Paul McKessar (CRS Management)
Best Folk Artist Winner: Mel Parsons – Glass Heart
Best Pacific Music Album Winner: Olivia Foa’I – Candid
Best Country Artist Winner: Delaney Davidson & Barry
Best Jazz Artist Winner: Dixon Nacey – The Edge Of Chaos
Best Children’s Artist Winner: Anika Moa – Songs For Bubbas 3