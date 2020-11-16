Benee, The Beths win big at Aotearoa Music Awards 2020

Benee and The Beths have taken home the top prizes at the annual Aotearoa Music Awards.

Benee gestures on stage at the Aotearoa Music Awards. Source: Getty

The awards were held at Auckland's Spark Arena last night.

Pop sensation Benee replicated her win from last year, taking home Single of the Year for Supalonely.

She also won Best Solo Artist and Best Pop Artist.

In a rare move, Benee shared the International Achievement Award with Jawsh 685.

Jawsh 685 had an incredible year with his track Laxed – Siren Beat topping charts globally after it was picked up by US singer Jason Derulo for his song Savage Love.

The South Auckland teenager also won Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

Meanwhile at the awards, The Beths won Best Group and Best Alternative Artist for the second year running, as well as scooping up the Best Album of the Year for Jump Rope Gazers.

Full list of winners:

Te Pukaemi o te Tau | Album of the Year Winner: The Beths – Jump Rope Gazers

Single of the Year Winner: BENEE – Supalonely

Best Group Winner: The Beths – Jump Rope Gazers

Best Solo Artist Winner: BENEE – Stella & Steve

Breakthrough Artist of the Year Winner: Jawsh685

Toa | Best Māori Artist Winner: Maimoa

Best Pop Artist Winner: BENEE

Best Alternative Artist Winner: The Beths

Best Soul/RnB Artist Winner: Haz & Miloux

Best Hip Hop Artist Winner: Church & AP

Best Roots Artist Winner: L.A.B

Te Māngai Pāho Mana Reo Award Winner: Mōhau

Best Electronic Artist Winner: Lee Mvtthews

Best Rock Artist Winner: City of Souls

Best Worship Artist Winner: Mōhau

Best Classical Artist Winner: Andrew Beer & Sarah Watkins

People’s Choice Award Winner - L.A.B

Recorded Music NZ Legacy Award - Johnny Cooper, Max Merritt, Peter Posa, Dinah Lee, The Chicks, Larry’s Rebels

Highest Selling Artist - Six60

On Air Radio Airplay Record of the Year - Drax Project – Catching Feelings (feat. Six60)

Recorded Music NZ International Achievement - BENEE and Jawsh 685

Massey University Best Producer Winner: Josh Fountain

Best Engineer Winner: Simon Gooding – Reb Fountain

NZ On Air Best Music Video Winner: Anahera Parata – Bunga

Best Album Artwork Winner: Lily Paris West – Look Me In The Eye (Mermaidens)

Recorded Music NZ Manager of the Year Winner: Paul McKessar (CRS Management)

Best Folk Artist Winner: Mel Parsons – Glass Heart

Best Pacific Music Album Winner: Olivia Foa’I – Candid

Best Country Artist Winner: Delaney Davidson & Barry

Best Jazz Artist Winner: Dixon Nacey – The Edge Of Chaos