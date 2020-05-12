Ben Stiller confirms his dad Jerry Stiller died 'peacefully'

Jerry Stiller died "peacefully", according to his son Ben Stiller.

Source: 1 NEWS

The former Seinfeld actor passed away earlier this month at the age of 92, and his fellow star son Ben has revealed Jerry wasn't in any pain when he died, and kept up his "sense of humour" in his final days.

Ben said: "The last week or two were tougher for him. But he went peacefully, and he had a sense of humour, for sure, until the end.

"I hesitate to call it a sense of humour. He was just funny, and so he was always himself. He was almost ninety-three, and I think his body was kind of at that point where it was time."

Jerry's death was not related to coronavirus, and as a result, Ben, 54, and his sister Amy were able to stay with him during his last moments.

The Zoolander star added: "My sister and I were able to be with him. And, just due to the fact that he didn't have a coronavirus-related illness, and he had been ailing for a while, we were able to be with him, which I'm very, very grateful for."