 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Entertainment


Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor split after 17 years

share

Source:

Associated Press

Ben Stiller and his wife of 17 years say they are separating.

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor.

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor.

Source: Bang Showbiz

Stiller and actress Christine Taylor released a joint statement today announcing their breakup.

The pair has been a couple for 18 years and married in May 2000. They have two children together.

The actors wrote that their priority is raising their two children and requested privacy.

Taylor has appeared in several of Stiller's films, including Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Tropic Thunder and Zoolander and its sequel.


loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:36
1
Mike Thorpe gets a first look at Stan Walker's new music video 'New Takeover'.

Watch: Sneak peek at Stan Walker's new music video - 'I want to represent ... indigenous people around the world'

03:27
2
Viewers respond to Toni Street's challenge for the best impression of Mike.

Doing The Hosk: The best impersonations of Seven Sharp host Mike Hosking

00:29
3
They weren’t biggest guys in the Blues versus Chiefs match but they were part of the largest hit of the night.

Watch: BOOM! Blues' Augustine Pulu annihilates Damian McKenzie with beastly hit in explosive high speed collision

4
Vincent Clayton.

Dunedin 'escapee' never left hospital

5
Travellers are waiting on a wind change to push the fog out to sea, with thousands of people forced to alter their travel plans.

Fog causes dozens of cancellations, delays for flights in and out of Auckland Airport

Auckland Harbour lit up in Rainbow colours.

Auckland Harbour Bridge to light up in world first

Nearly 90,000 new LED lights will be installed, capable of lighting up the bridge with shows for special events.

Brad Pitt attends a memorial service for Chris Cornell at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

'Voice of our generation' - Celebrities gather to honour Chris Cornell at funeral

The crowd of mourners, included Brad Pitt, Pharrell Williams, Christian Bale and numerous members of rock royalty, some of whom were driven to tears.

Back to Basics: How to ditch the plastic habit

Our columnist Lydia Harvey gives us her tips on reducing the build-up of plastic in your home and ditching that plastic habit.

03:27
Viewers respond to Toni Street's challenge for the best impression of Mike.

Doing The Hosk: The best impersonations of Seven Sharp host Mike Hosking

Viewers respond to Toni Street's challenge for the best impression of Mike.

One person in hospital after being stabbed in Thames

The person was stabbed in the head early this morning.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ