Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor split after 17 years

Ben Stiller and his wife of 17 years say they are separating.

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor. Source: Bang Showbiz

Stiller and actress Christine Taylor released a joint statement today announcing their breakup.

The pair has been a couple for 18 years and married in May 2000. They have two children together.

The actors wrote that their priority is raising their two children and requested privacy.

Taylor has appeared in several of Stiller's films, including Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Tropic Thunder and Zoolander and its sequel.