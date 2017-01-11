Ben Affleck 'a little taken aback' that brother failed to thank him in Globes speech

Things might be a little awkward at actor Ben Affleck's next family dinner after his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he said he was "taken aback" that younger brother Casey failed to thank him in his Golden Globes acceptance speech.

Casey Affleck won the award for best actor on Monday for his role in Manchester by the Sea and thanked everyone from the Hollywood Foreign Press to Matt Damon to Amazon, but forgot his famous older sibling.

While joking, Ben Affleck told talk show host Jimmy Kimmel he noticed "something was omitted" during his brother's speech.

"He thanked a s***load of people, Jimmy... I was a little taken aback," he said.

Kimmel also took the time to play back a video from 1997 when the older Affleck won his first Oscar and thanked his younger brother.

The digs didn't stop there, as Ben Affleck told Kimmel if his brother wins an Oscar - which he is touted to do - it'll be one of many "firsts".

"This would be the very first time someone would win an Oscar who didn't brush his teeth from ages 10 to 14," he said.