Ben Affleck: Donald Trump's bravado is just 'veiled insecurity'

Source:Associated Press
Ben Affleck's take on US President-elect Donald Trump's tweets and praise of his own accomplishments is that it is "veiled insecurity."
"People who are really confident aren't constantly bragging about themselves," the star said.
"They're confident. They don't feel the need to -- people who are insecure and who desperately want that approbation are constantly telling people, 'See how good I did? Look at how great this is! Look at me! I'm a champion!'" Affleck said in an interview while promoting his Prohibition-era gangster movie "Live By Night."
Affleck wrote, directed and stars in the movie, which features Sienna Miller as his love interest.
