Ben Affleck: Donald Trump's bravado is just 'veiled insecurity'

Ben Affleck's take on US President-elect Donald Trump's tweets and praise of his own accomplishments is that it is "veiled insecurity."

"They're confident. They don't feel the need to -- people who are insecure and who desperately want that approbation are constantly telling people, 'See how good I did? Look at how great this is! Look at me! I'm a champion!'" Affleck said in an interview while promoting his Prohibition-era gangster movie "Live By Night."