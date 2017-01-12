 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Ben Affleck: Donald Trump's bravado is just 'veiled insecurity'

share

Source:

Associated Press

The Oscar winner says Trump has no confidence and is looking for validation.
Source: Associated Press

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:40
1
For one user the chair that doubles as a pool toy doesn't fill with air easily and crumples when it's sat on.

'We just found it really difficult': Video shows Wellington woman's air lounger refusing to inflate, then goes pop


2
Late afternoon sun reflects a golden glow n rocks and dune vegetation.

NZ beach ranked among best 25 in the world, can you guess which one?

00:21
3
The Black Caps' fast bowler came up with the first breakthrough wicket dismissing Imrul Kayes.

Live updates: Boult removes Iqbal after rampaging half century

00:38
4
The man's actions have been condemned by Water Safety New Zealand, who say it is "extremely high risk".

Video: Boogie-boarder takes death-defying ride down Huka Falls, as shocked sightseers watch on


00:19
5
A man has been arrested for allegedly hitting the man and then driving off.

Man killed by alleged drunk driver while sitting on bench in Kaitaia

00:40
For one user the chair that doubles as a pool toy doesn't fill with air easily and crumples when it's sat on.

'We just found it really difficult': Video shows Wellington woman's air lounger refusing to inflate, then goes pop

Amid warnings of their use in water and growing quality concerns, a pair's hilarious attempt to inflate one ends in disaster.


00:38
The man's actions have been condemned by Water Safety New Zealand, who say it is "extremely high risk".

Video: Boogie-boarder takes death-defying ride down Huka Falls, as shocked sightseers watch on

Water Safety NZ's CEO said the man's actions were "extremely high risk".

00:32

Watch: Alan Langdon and young daughter appeared 'wobbly on land' after four-week voyage across Tasman

Langdon and Que spent 27 days sailing to Australia.

00:23
The PM paid his respects to our war dead at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission monument.

Kiwi WWI heroes remembered as Bill English pays his respects at Belgium memorial

The PM and his wife laid a wreath at the Menin Gate today.

New Zealand's Sophie Pascoe with her gold medal after winning the Womens 200m Individual Medley SM10 Swimming at the Rio Paralympics. 11 September 2016. © Copyright photo: www.photosport.nz

Kiwi Paralympian Sophie Pascoe nominated for prestigious Laureus Award

Pascoe claimed five medals at the Rio Paralympic Games in 2016.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ