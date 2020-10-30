TODAY |

Beloved children's entertainer Suzy Cato wants to teach kids about Kiwi Christmas traditions with latest book

Source:  1 NEWS

Suzy Cato, beloved author and children’s entertainer, is on a mission to teach kids about the quintessential Kiwi Christmas.

The beloved children's musician and TV personality has paired up with Itty Bitty Beats to teach kids about our Kiwi Christmas traditions.

She’s hoping to do so by turning Christmas in Summer, her song with the Itty Bitty Beats, into a book for youngsters. 

“Kids love and they learn through songs and through repetition,” she told TVNZ1’s Breakfast today.

“It’s another way of them seeing their own stories and hearing their stories. That’s so special, particularly when we’re able to put te reo in there as well.”

Watch Cato belt out a few tunes in her full interview in the video above.

