Beloved children's entertainer Suzy Cato wants to teach kids about Kiwi Christmas traditions with latest book

Suzy Cato, beloved author and children’s entertainer, is on a mission to teach kids about the quintessential Kiwi Christmas.

She’s hoping to do so by turning Christmas in Summer, her song with the Itty Bitty Beats, into a book for youngsters.

“Kids love and they learn through songs and through repetition,” she told TVNZ1’s Breakfast today.

“It’s another way of them seeing their own stories and hearing their stories. That’s so special, particularly when we’re able to put te reo in there as well.”