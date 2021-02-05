Belgian DJ Netsky looking forward to working with more Kiwi talent in his 'second home'

He surprised festival-goers at Rhythm and Vines to bring in 2021 at the biggest party in the world, and tonight Belgian DJ Netsky embarks on a tour of sold out shows across the country.

Netsky, whose real name is Boris Daenan, spoke to 1 NEWS about his love and passion for New Zealand.

He described the feeling of taking the stage in Gisborne, having secretly completed managed isolation, "like winning the lottery".

“It's always felt like a second home and I've always really looked for an excuse to stay a little bit longer, because I've only ever spent a month, two months here.

"Now I’ve finally got an excuse not to leave,” he said.

After appearances at festivals as both a performer and punter over the summer, Netsky heaped praise on New Zealand acts LAB, Six60 and Shapeshifter, hinting at future collaborations.

“It's such a lively music industry and scene right now and people are so hungry for entertainment. It seems this year it's like the roaring 20s in New Zealand,” he said.

The Drum and Bass artist is also looking to work with emerging talent, once his eight-date February tour wraps up.

He’s sold out Spark Arena once, added another show there, and you’d be lucky to find a ticket for gigs in Napier, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin.

While the 31-year-old says he couldn’t have imagined touring in 2021 during a global pandemic, he’s mindful of what fellow artists in hard-hit countries are going through.

“With all these tickets flying out and this amazing excitement, every festival selling out [in New Zealand] you can really feel that that might happen in Europe and America and Asia after this as well which is something for people to look forward to.”

Netsky’s stay will be the longest he’s been in New Zealand, on his 10th visit to the country.