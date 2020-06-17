Behind the scenes: Reporter comes a cropper going down new slide at Parliament

Political reporter Benedict Collins found himself the butt of the Breakfast crew's jokes this morning as they enjoyed behind the scenes footage of his ungraceful dismount of Parliament's new slide.

Collins was finishing up his piece on the new slide's cost for yesterday's 1 NEWS at 6pm broadcast, and he signed off by sliding down.

The piece was edited to cut out before he reached the bottom, but sharp-eyed Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean went through the tapes and noticed that there was also a second camera filming the outcome.

Standing to his defence, fellow Breakfast Host Hayley Holt noted that the slide was not really built for fully grown men like Benedict - leaving him at a disadvantage.

Matty also clarified that Benedict had given his permission to have a laugh at his expense, confirming his status as a very good sport.