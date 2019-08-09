TODAY |

Beatlemania out of control as fans mark 50 years of iconic Abbey Road album cover

Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
UK and Europe
Music

It was 50 years ago today, that The Beatles caused a traffic delay.

And hundreds of fans of the Fab Four gathered today at a crosswalk in London's St John's Wood neighbourhood immortalised on the Abbey Road album to recreate the cover photo half a century after it was taken.

There were so many fans at one point that police had to intervene so vehicles could get through.

At 11.35am on August 8, 1969, Iain Macmillan photographed John, Paul, George and Ringo striding single-file across the black-and-white "zebra" crossing outside Abbey Road Studios while a police officer stopped traffic.

Used as the cover of the band's penultimate studio album, it became one of the most famous images in music history.

Today, spectators snapped photos on cellphones and lookalikes from a Beatles cover band crossed the street in tribute to the original image.

The spot remains a place of pilgrimage for Beatles fans from around the world.

"Every hour of every day there are fans on the crossing," said Beatles tour guide Richard Porter, who organised today's commemoration.

"I've seen lots of different sights on the crossing, too, from couples having their wedding photos taken to people going across naked."

Your playlist will load after this ad

It’s 50 years since the iconic image was snapped outside the Abbey Road Studios. Source: BBC
More From
Entertainment
UK and Europe
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
The young Kiwi footballer scored a penalty in his home debut at the Allianz Arena.
Kiwi Sarpreet Singh scores as Bayern Munich humiliate amateur side 23-0
2
Matthew Hooton believes Mr Peters speaking out against his own coalition partner is a political tactic to secure re-election.
Winston Peters taking steps not to be seen as 'Labour's poodle' before the election, commentator says
3
It is not yet known how police are treating the death.
Former NZ Herald journalist found dead at Auckland Domain
4
Side shot of a police car
Police seek public's help as investigation into woman's unexplained death in Ruatoria continues
5
Police say the seizure of over 200kg of the drug is equivalent to four months’ worth of consumption in NZ.
Police seize over 200kg of meth worth $144 million during raid on Auckland apartment
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Henri Belolo, Village People co-founder who helped write numerous disco hits, dies at 82
Actor Danny Trejo in 'Machete'

'Machete' actor Danny Trejo pulls baby from overturned car
02:14
It’s a first, more than 30 years after the nuclear disaster, as the BBC’s Victoria Gill explains.

Vodka produced from ingredients grown within Chernobyl nuclear disaster exclusion zone
04:40
It’s just been announced he’ll co-curate the New Zealand Festival in Wellington.

Flight of the Conchords star Bret McKenzie returns home to guest curate New Zealand Festival