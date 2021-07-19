Bay Dreams music festival announces international acts in 2022 lineup

Bay Dreams music festival has announced international acts among its 2022 lineup.

Bay Dreams music festival. Source: Supplied

The summer staple will be held at TrustPower Bay Park in Tauranga on January 3 and at Trafalgar Park in Nelson on January 5.

Organisers released the lineup today, with Australian singer Tash Sultana included as one of the headliners.

“I’m finally returning to my second home across the sea. It’s been almost two years since I’ve been on stage in New Zealand and this time I’ll be back bringing an entirely new show to Bay Dreams. I can’t wait to show you what I’ve got planned for you all," she said.

Another Australian, Tones and I, will be sharing the mainstage honours with Sultana.

Others included on the 2022 line-up include Chase & Status, Netsky, ONEFOUR, Masked Wolf, and Hybrid Minds presents Outline (featuring Charlotte Haining and Tempza).

The local line up includes classic Kiwi rockers Blindspott, who reunited in 2019.

They will be joined by fellow locals Avantdale Bowling Club, Lilbubblegum, Sons of Zion, Lance Savali, Muroki, KÉDU CARLÖ, Masaya, Poetik, Waja B2B Bloom, Brydie Tong, Jess Rhodes, Kaylee Bell, Ponz, Nakita, and Who Shot Scott.