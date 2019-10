Barbie has put her Malibu dreamhouse on Airbnb.

Four lucky Barbie fans will get to live out their California dreams when the listing goes up next week to celebrate the doll's 60th anniversary.

Guests will be able to stay in the three-storey mansion from October 27-29, where they'll also be treated to a makeover, cooking and fencing lessons, and a behind-the-scenes tour of the Columbia Memorial Space Centre, according to NBC News.