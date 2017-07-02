 

Barb wins immunity and reward, knocking King Tom off his perch

Barb ticks off another goal of her Survivor NZ list.
British and Irish Lions flanker Sean O'Brien

Lions flanker Sean O'Brien cited after cheap shot on Waisake Naholo

Kyle Sinckler was spotted getting entangled with TJ Perenara and Ardie Savea after the 24-21 loss in Wellington.

'It's not tiddlywinks' – All Blacks explain post-match scuffle with Lions

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen shown as a clown in an English newspaper

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen drawn as a clown in UK tabloid

The $1.4 billion dollar tunnel opened to traffic today.

Auckland's $1.4 billion Waterview Tunnel opens overnight

New Zealand fell on penalties against the Netherlands in Brussels.

Robbed! Controversial call costs Black Sticks Women in World League semi-final

The lawyer for the family of the 78-year-old man who died say the tennis star drove through a red light.

'Devastated and heartbroken' - Venus Williams breaks her silence over fatal car crash

Florida Police have blamed the tennis star for causing the fatal crash.

A state of emergency was declared in Berlin after torrential rains caused chaos in the German capital.

Watch: Torrential downpour sees Berlin subway turn into raging river

The Irish loose forward could be suspended for next week's Eden Park decider.

TVNZ weather reporter Renee Wright with the latest update.

Risk of slips and flooding as heavy rain pummels the North Island

Further north there is a moderate risk of hail and thunderstorms in Auckland and Northland.

Screams can be heard an Arkansas nightclub where 25 people were left injured when shooting erupted inside.

Arkansas nightclub shooting injures dozens after dispute breaks out at rap concert

Police said all of the injured are expected to survive.


 
