Barack Obama releases annual list of favourite books, movies, TV this year

Barack Obama has posted his yearly list of favourite books, film and television of 2019 on social media.

Source: 1 NEWS

On Instagram the former president described sharing his picks as a "fun little tradition".

Obama listed Sally Rooney's Normal People and Trust Exercise by Susan Choi as two of his favourite reads.

On his list of films he name-checked movies including The Irishman, Booksmart, Marriage Story and Parasite.

He also included a documentary he produced called American Factory under he and Michelle Obama's new production company called Higher Ground.

It was recently shortlisted for an Oscar.

He also called Fleabag: Season two, Unbelievable and Watchmen as TV shows he "considered as powerful as movies".