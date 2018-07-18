TODAY |

Barack Obama releases annual list of favourite books, movies, TV this year

Source:  Associated Press

Barack Obama has posted his yearly list of favourite books, film and television of 2019 on social media.

Source: 1 NEWS

On Instagram the former president described sharing his picks as a "fun little tradition".

Obama listed Sally Rooney's Normal People and Trust Exercise by Susan Choi as two of his favourite reads.

On his list of films he name-checked movies including The Irishman, Booksmart, Marriage Story and Parasite.

He also included a documentary he produced called American Factory under he and Michelle Obama's new production company called Higher Ground.

It was recently shortlisted for an Oscar.

He also called Fleabag: Season two, Unbelievable and Watchmen as TV shows he "considered as powerful as movies".

Still to come are Obama's list of top music picks of the year.

