'Barack, my silver fox' – Michelle Obama pushed to write thank you card to husband by Jimmy Fallon

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Michelle Obama wrote thank you notes alongside The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon.

Obama's VP struggled to keep his emotions in check as he received America's highest civilian honour.
Source: Associated Press
The outgoing US President reflected on the past and the future in his final address.
Source: 1 NEWS

news

01:11
1
The British pop star put his own spin on the legendary Will Smith rap.

Watch: Ed Sheeran busts out brilliant Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song cover

00:19
2
The musician was a spectacle for motorists travelling along State Highway 29.

Watch: Mystery Tauranga drummer confuses motorists as he plays roadside in Kaimai Ranges

00:45
3
Presenter Amber Sherlock wasn’t happy Nine colleague Julie Snook was also dressed in white, and wasn't shy about letting her know.

Watch: 'There can't be three of us, I've made that clear' - bratty Aussie news anchor in epic tantrum after colleagues wear similar outfits


00:54
4
The Hungarian woman who tripped up a fleeing refugee demonstrated a harsh side of humanity.

Probation for Hungarian camerawoman who caused global outrage for kicking refugees

00:39
5
Alan Langdon and his six-year-old daughter opened up about their four-weeks voyage across the Tasman Sea.

Kiwi yachtie breached family court order by taking daughter to Australia - police

00:39
02:10
The Prime Minister visited memorials in Flanders and laid wreaths at the cemetery in Passchendaele.

Bill English pays his respects to Kiwis killed on the Western Front during WW1

03:30
Eight speakers are on the ice for TedX as part of the Scott Base 60th anniversary celebrations.

Antarctica puts on a very special show for an eclectic bunch set to mark a major milestone

00:46
The Kiwi pop star is on the icy continent for a TEDx talk raising awareness of climate change.

Watch: Kiwi singer Gin Wigmore's tent building in Antarctica doesn't go quite to plan

00:40
For one user the chair that doubles as a pool toy doesn't fill with air easily and crumples when it's sat on.

'We just found it really difficult': Video shows Wellington woman's air lounger refusing to inflate, then goes pop

Amid warnings of their use in water and growing quality concerns, a pair's hilarious attempt to inflate one ends in disaster.



 
