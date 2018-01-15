'The Bannon dynasty is dawning' - Bill Murray takes on former Trump strategist in new SNL skit

Actor Bill Murray made a guest appearance on Saturday Night Live as US President Donald Trump's former strategist Steve Bannon.

He uncloaked in front of the audience with actress Kate McKinnon saying: "Steve, I always thought you looked like death but this is death warmed over."

Murray tells the crowd, "I convinced this country to elect Donald and I can do it again".

He refers to himself as the 'Bannon cannon'.

"The Bannon dynasty is dawning."