'The Bannon dynasty is dawning' - Bill Murray takes on former Trump strategist in new SNL skit

Actor Bill Murray made a guest appearance on Saturday Night Live as US President Donald Trump's former strategist Steve Bannon. 

Murray made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live last week.
He uncloaked in front of the audience with actress Kate McKinnon saying: "Steve, I always thought you looked like death but this is death warmed over."

Murray tells the crowd, "I convinced this country to elect Donald and I can do it again". 

He refers to himself as the 'Bannon cannon'.

"The Bannon dynasty is dawning."

The real Steve Bannon stepped down from his position in the White House administration and is quoted in the controversial book, 'Fire and Fury', which criticises Trump. 

