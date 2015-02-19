Backstreet Boys postpone NZ tour again amid Covid-19 restrictions

The Backstreet Boys have postponed the New Zealand leg of their DNA World Tour in response to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

The five-piece band are famous for hits 'Everybody' and 'I Want It That Way'

The American boy band’s only New Zealand show was scheduled for April 28 this year in Auckland’s Spark Arena. That date has been postponed to March 19, 2022.

Last year, the group planned to play two shows in Auckland in May. Those dates were also cancelled because of the pandemic.

“We can’t wait to visit you all down under. We were hoping to have better news, however it doesn’t seem it is going to be possible for us to go back out on the road just yet,” the band said.

“Those of you who already have tickets, please hang on to those tickets as they will be valid for the new dates. We can’t wait to get back to doing what we love and that’s performing for you.

“We miss you, we look forward to getting back out on the road, getting back out on that stage and interacting with the fans each night.”

Ticket-holders can ask for a refund, but must do so before 5pm on March 31 through the place they had made their purchase.

The Backstreet Boys also postponed their shows in Australia.