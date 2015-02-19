Backstreet Boys leak date of Auckland concert

One of the biggest boybands of the 1990s is making their way to New Zealand’s shores next year, with tour details accidentally leaked on their website.

The Backstreet Boys are heading to Auckland as part of their DNA world tour, where they play at Spark Arena on May 16, 2020.

The I Want It That Way singers are understood to be heading to Spark Arena.

The accidental announcement has since been taken down from their site.

The boyband last came to New Zealand in May 2015, playing in the sold-out Vector Arena, as it was then named.