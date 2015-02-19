Backstreet Boys announce additional New Zealand show for world tour

Legendary boy band The Backstreet Boys have announced an additional show on the New Zealand leg of their DNA World Tour following high demand for tickets.

The 2020 Australasian arena tour is set to expand with a second concert at Auckland's Spark Arena on Sunday, May 17 next year, Live Nation said in a statement. A show was already announced for Auckland on Saturday, May 16.



The boy band last came to New Zealand in May 2015, where they played at the sold-out venue.

The shows come as part of the I Want it That Way hitmakers' 10th studio album, DNA, which includes songs such as Grammy-nominated single Don't Go Breaking My Heart and Chances.

Tickets for the two shows will go on sale at 12pm today.