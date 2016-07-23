Back in business - Flight of the Conchords are making a TV comeback

Beloved off-beat Kiwi comic duo, Flight of the Conchords, are making a comeback for an hour-long television special this year.

The Kiwi comedy folk duo is headlining the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island. Source: Twitter/Flight of the Conchords

Jemaine Clement revealed during an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this week his intention to "to film a little something this year" with his musical partner Bret McKenzie.

A Flight of the Conchords stage tour is running through the UK in the coming months and Clement indicated that won't be the only thing on his and McKenzie's plate this year.

"We'd do something," he said when questioned over a possible Conchords reunion for television.

"We're going to film a little something this year. We're going to shoot an hour thing."

Flight of the Conchords' broadcaster HBO confirmed the news this morning saying the special will air in May.