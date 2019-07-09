TODAY |

Do you want to become New Zealand's first Bachelorette?

International blockbuster The Bachelorette is coming to New Zealand and TVNZ is looking for the country’s first ever Bachelorette to be part of the biggest love story on television.

The Bachelorette has been responsible for fairytale endings around the world, and if you’re a single woman ready to take a chance on love this could be your happy ending.

From romantic dates to cocktail parties and rose ceremonies, the Bachelorette will be joined by some of New Zealand’s most eligible men on the adventure of a lifetime. But this time it’s the Bachelorette who will be taking control and asking the all-important question, "Will you accept this rose?".

Applications are now open for women age 18+ from across New Zealand to apply. If you’re looking for love and ready to find the man of your dreams, head to: tvnz.co.nz/bachelorette

The Bachelorette New Zealand will air on TVNZ2 and is produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand.

The Bachelorette is an international love story with 15 seasons airing in the USA as well as local versions airing in Australia, Germany, Finland, Switzerland and Japan.

Full seasons of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelor UK are available to watch on TVNZ OnDemand.

