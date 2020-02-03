The Bachelorette episodes 4 and 5 - double the bachelorette sends the men's heads spinning

There’s a division forming among the men in the Bachelorette New Zealand mansion.

The Bachelorette now has two leading ladies, Lily and Lesina Source: 1 NEWS

For the first time in Bachelor or Bachelorette history, a second leading lady joined the show last night, sending the men’s heads spinning and an onscreen tally chart to help keep track of which bloke is after which lass.

The younger men were stoked there was someone more their stage of life, while some men who’ve already got a spark with OG Bachelorette Lesina Nakhid-Schuster are focusing on their connections with her.

It was a busy few days with awkward threesome suggestions, phallic shaped cakes and new connections.

But first, a recap on our new bachelorette.

No stranger to television, 22-year-old Lily McManus was outed as the second bachelorette on last night’s show. If you recognise her wild personality and outrageous one-liners that’s because you’ve probably seen her on your screen before.

Lily was on the third season of the Bachelor New Zealand with Zac Franich. From there she was cast on the Bachelor Winter Games and more recently appeared on Celebrity Treasure Island.

Wining and dining with Lily and Terence Source: 1 NEWS

From the outset the two women had each others backs, bonding over snowboarding. Lily said she’s there to find her best friend, empower women and not argue over men. You go girls!

But as they said, they’re at different stages of life and looking for different personalities to get to know. Off on their one-on-one dates it was very evident.

Two very different women embarked on two very different dates with two very different men.

Milking cows may not seem like a super saucy date for everyone, but Lesina and Marc Johnson got “hot and heavy” - their words not mine - with an extended pashing segment during a farm picnic. The first kiss of the season.

Meanwhile, Lily took Terence O’Brien on a high-speed boating date.

Unfortunately for Terence he was 0.99 seconds too slow to bag himself a kiss though after it seems the pair forgot to properly nut out the T&Cs of their impromptu bet.

It was all fun, flirtatiousness and smiles on the dates, but back at the mansion things took a more serious tone.

Lesina and Kurt Source: 1 NEWS

George Hellriege opened up to the men about being bisexual, and while the news was greeted well by most, of course it was Glenn Richards who put his foot in it again (shock, horror). This time the Auckland personal trainer went on an unusual rant about George being less masculine and therefore “calling it” on his sexuality.

His bizarre comments again rubbed the other contestants the wrong way, and it hasn’t even been long since he was called out as disrespecting women in episode 3. In last night’s episode he was pushing for a “two for one special” with both Lesina and Lily.

“Maybe she's into girls,” he said. “That's what I’m hoping for, this is like a two for one special. This is my dream come true.

“I haven't had two women at the same time - yet. This could be my chance."

You seem to have the wrong idea Glenn.

But while Lesina appeared ready to let Glenn go in last nights episode, Lily is still sussing him out.