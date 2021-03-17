TODAY |

Bachelor NZ: Things get X-rated with fruit

Rebecca Moore, 1 NEWS Digital Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

REVIEW: Things got X-rated tonight as the Bachelor New Zealand's Moses Mackay got handsy with one of the new women contending for his love.

Annelise Theis and Moses Mackay. Source: Warner Brothers

While we're eight episodes into the season, the opera singer is yet to kiss any of the stunning women vying for his heart - that's if you don't count the two failed attempts from former The Block NZ contestant Niki Osborne.

However, the sexual innuendo and tension on his first one-on-one date with intruder Annelise (Annie) Theis was almost uncomfortable to watch in a crowded newsroom.

Their date started off PG - kayaking with a gorgeous Nelson backdrop.

But back on shore things got heated between the Wanaka bartender and Mackay when he asked about her artistic side.

"I only draw if they're nude so you'd have to take off all your clothes," the 26-year-old responded.

"There's nobody here so you're totally good." 

Yes, Annie, aside from the filming and production crew, oh, and thousands of Kiwis watching at home!

It got more saucy, though, when various fruits became involved.

The pair joked about how they could arrange the fruit in a way for Mackay not to reveal himself to all at home. Theis took the joke a step further as she ate some grapes off his nether-regions.

Moses Mackay at a cocktail party. Source: Warner Brothers

On a more serious note, chemistry was apparent between the pair, with Mackay even admitting something was "different" about the brunette beauty.

"It feels very real, it feels very authentic, it doesn't feel forced," he said, pondering a pash which didn't eventuate.

But it wasn't just their one-on-one date where things got heated this episode.

Back at the house, word of Auckland cop Negin Shademan's skimpy bikini - known as "the eye patch" - got out, with Invercargill's Luisa (Lou) Kures in hysterics holding up the tiny blue set, with thin, clear straps.

"That's a bit inappropriate for a PG TV show," Shademan said.

We're well beyond that, girl!

The Bachelor New Zealand continues Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm on TVNZ2. Episodes are also available at OnDemand.

Negin Shademan, Luisa Kures, Devaney Davis and Lana Ennis. Source: Warner Brothers

Entertainment
TVNZ
Television
Rebecca Moore
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:13
'Pete, if you can hear me, congrats mate' - Beaten Jimmy Spithill shows his class, moments after losing Auld Mug to Team NZ
2
Angry she wouldn't stop crying, Auckland man kills three-month-old daughter by hitting her up to six times
3
Inside the new Wellington supermarket where all items are free
4
Watch: Thousands of fans go wild in Auckland's Viaduct as Team NZ win America's Cup
5
Team NZ lift America's Cup after crushing victory over Luna Rossa
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Mank leads Oscar nominations in a year of record diversity
03:49

Watch: Hilary Barry catches up with New Zealand's best loved funeral directors

Bachelor NZ: 'I didn't have undies on!' - Intruder flashes Moses Mackay on first meeting

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift make history at female dominated Grammy Awards