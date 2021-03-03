Bachelor NZ: Is Moses Mackay related to a contestant?

REVIEW: While there's concern one of the ladies vying for Bachelor Moses Mackay's heart may be a relative, a rom com-like romance could be on the cards with another.

Moses Mackay and Samantha McKenzie. Source: Supplied

"What's your last name?" - Tonight's episode of the Bachelor NZ got our leading lad tracing back his family tree to connect the dots if he's related to one of his contestants.

Southern content creator Luisa Kures puzzled the leading man over whether or not the Samoan pair could be cousins.

Not an ideal foundation for romance before your first date. Oops.

Meanwhile, classic chick-flick Fifty First Dates appears to have gotten a Kiwi reboot in the form of reality television, with New Plymouth lass Samantha McKenzie revealing she suffers from short term memory loss.

She's been through the absolute wars by the sounds of it. But after a 2017 head injury, three concussions in a year and spending three months in a dementia clinic, there was no sign the trauma had any impact on the brunette beauty's sense of humour.

McKenzie laughed off her forgetfulness after an awkward group setting mishap.

"I just have no idea what I said before," she laughed after being asked to repeat herself.

"Sometimes it does trip me up but I live with it and it doesn't get annoying, I promise," she told the Bachelor.

Mackay appeared more intrigued by the quirk than put off, though.

Moses Mackay dances with Shivani Pragji. Source: Supplied

Probably a good thing to let one slide, especially after Mackay's first real one-on-one date with Auckland lawyer/dancer Shivani Pragji revealed his dance moves (or shall we say lack there of).

The Sol3 Mio star went from boogers to boogie on his date with Pragji, where she showed off her Samba skills.

Unfortunately, the moves didn't translate to Mackay's "tree trunk legs".

"I could feel my body rejecting the movements," he said.

Ah well, can't have it all Moses.

The same can be said for Amanda Page, Georgia Miller, Freya Puharich, and Kate Porter who didn't receive roses this episode and were sent packing after night one.

Maybe Mackay really does have a thing for the brunettes, with three of the four being blondes. Let the conspiracy theory continue!