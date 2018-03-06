 

Award winning musical Chicago coming to New Zealand

The award winning Broadway musical Chicago is coming to New Zealand later in the year, with tickets for shows in Auckland in August on sale now.

The longest running American musical on Broadway and the West End will razzle dazzle audiences in Auckland and Wellington.
The longest running American musical ever on New York's Broadway and London's West End will play at Auckland's The Civic from August 25 to 28, before a season at Wellington's Opera House in September.

Presale for the Auckland shows is taking place now ahead of sales to the general public on Friday.

Set in the Prohibition-era 1920s, Chicago tells the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer with ambitions of Vaudeville stardom, who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. 

The show is based on a 1926 Broadway play written by Maurine Dallas Watkins, who was a journalist at the Chicago Tribune who had covered the trials of two women accused of killing their lovers while under the influence of drink and jazz.

Described as "devilishly delicious", the musical has played more 30,000 performances worldwide and an estimated 31 million people have seen it. 

Chicago has won six Tony Awards, two Oliviers, one Grammy, two Baftas and six Academy Awards.

It's well known songs include Razzle Dazzle, Cell Block Tango and All That Jazz.

