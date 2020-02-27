Award-winning comedian Ben Elton announces first New Zealand tour in 14 years

Comedian Ben Elton is coming back to New Zealand, 14 years after his last shows in the country.

The now-60-year-old will be touring with a new stand-up show in May.

The award-winning writer behind shows such as Young Ones and Blackadder, Elton admits there's a major difference in how people from different generations recognise him.

"When you've been around 50 years... Longevity has its benefits, but there's also a lot of young people saying, 'Oh, is he famous?'" he told Breakfast this morning.

"Fair enough, you can't be famous to everyone."

He scorns the concept that modern "wokeness" means no one can be funny anymore.

"The only thing you're allowed to say is that you can't say anything," Elton mocked.

"What rubbish. What rot. This myth that somehow a 'woke' generation is shackling the opinions and the sensibilities of middle-aged men.

"Oh, we're really having a hard time having our voices heard!"