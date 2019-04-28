Avengers: Endgame passes Avatar as highest grossing film ever

The global box office has a new king in Avengers: Endgame.

The superhero extravaganza this weekend usurped Avatar to become the highest-grossing film of all time, with an estimated $US2.79 billion in worldwide grosses in just 13 weeks.

Avatar held onto the record for a decade at $US2.789 billion.

The title comes with a few caveats, however, including the fact that Avatar's grosses are not adjusted for inflation.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige gave a shout-out to Avatar director James Cameron Saturday night at San Diego Comic-Con for holding the record for so long.