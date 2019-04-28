TODAY |

Avengers: Endgame passes Avatar as highest grossing film ever

Associated Press
The global box office has a new king in Avengers: Endgame.

The superhero extravaganza this weekend usurped Avatar to become the highest-grossing film of all time, with an estimated $US2.79 billion in worldwide grosses in just 13 weeks.

Avatar held onto the record for a decade at $US2.789 billion.

The title comes with a few caveats, however, including the fact that Avatar's grosses are not adjusted for inflation.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige gave a shout-out to Avatar director James Cameron Saturday night at San Diego Comic-Con for holding the record for so long.

Feige also noted the inflation technicality and said Cameron will probably hold the title again someday.

This image released by Disney shows, from left, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Karen Gillan, the character Rocket, voiced by Bradley Cooper, Paul Rudd and Scarlett Johansson in a scene from âAvengers: Endgame.â (Disney/Marvel Studios via AP)
This image released by Disney shows, from left, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Karen Gillan, the character Rocket, voiced by Bradley Cooper, Paul Rudd and Scarlett Johansson in a scene from Avengers Endgame. Source: Associated Press
