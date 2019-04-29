Avengers: Endgame nears global box office record after passing $3b mark

Avengers: Endgame continued its global domination at the box office in a second week victory lap that saw the blockbuster cross the NZ$3 billion mark in record time and unseat Titanic as the second highest-grossing film ever worldwide.



Domestically, newcomers, including thrillers (The Intruder), well-reviewed comedies (Long Shot) or animated family fare (Uglydolls) were left in the dust to pick up the scraps.

The Walt Disney Co. estimated today that Endgame added NZ$219.4 million from North American theaters and NZ$424.6 million internationally bringing its global total to NZ$3.3 billion. Endgame is one of five movies to ever reach that threshold and, not accounting for inflation, is now second worldwide only to Avatar's NZ$4.2 billion.



Avatar reached NZ$3 billion in 47 days of release compared with 11 for Endgame, although in 2009 the theatrical landscape was different, most notably so in China.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, from left, poses with members of the cast of Avengers: End Game, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo. Source: Associated Press

"The sprint to US$2 billion is unbelievable. We're in uncharted territory," said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore. "Usually films like this are marathoners."

To reach Avatar's global record, however, "Endgame" will have to turn into a marathoner itself and the summer movie season is only going to get more competitive.

Still, "it's got a real chance at getting there," Dergarabedian said.

Domestically, Endgame, which is still playing on 4,662 screens, scored the second biggest second weekend ever with a sum that would be impressive for any film on opening weekend. Even its 59 per cent drop is notable considering how front-loaded it was. Endgame has now grossed NZ$934.7 million in North America, making it the ninth biggest of all time, behind Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

New films entering the marketplace hardly stood a chance, but some saw successes even in the shadow of Endgame.

In second place, The Intruder, a modestly budgeted (NZ$12 million) thriller with Dennis Quaid and Meagan Good, survived poor reviews and did the best of the batch with NZ$16.6 million in box office receipts. The Sony/Screen Gems film was released on 2,222 screens.

Dennis Quaid in a scene from The Intruder. Source: Associated Press

Although close behind on the charts in third place, Lionsgate and Point Grey's Long Shot, a politically-themed romantic comedy with Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron, failed to make a significant dent against its pricier budget. The film, which was the best reviewed of the newcomers by far, grossed an estimated NZ$15.1 million from 3,230 screens, against a reported NZ$60 million budget. But word-of-mouth could also help propel Long Shot to profits ultimately.

"Long Shot has a shot at staying power," Dergarabedian said. "But there's a lot of noise to rise above."

The unluckiest of the new movies was Uglydolls, an animated film based on the toys featuring the voices of Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton and Janelle Monae, which placed fourth with NZ$12.8 million. STXfilms' first animated feature cost NZ$68 million to produce after production rebates. It does, however, still have a China release later this summer.

1. Avengers: Endgame, NZ$220 million (NZ$427.2 million international).

2. The Intruder, NZ$16.6 million.

3. Long Shot, NZ$15 million.

4. Uglydolls, NZ$12.8 million.

5. Captain Marvel, NZ$6.5 million.

6. Breakthrough, NZ$5.8 million.

7. The Curse of La Llorona, NZ$5.2 million.

8. Shazam!, NZ$3.7 million.

9. Little, NZ$2.2 million.