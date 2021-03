James Cameron's blockbuster Avatar has again been named the highest grossing movie of all time — more than 10 years after it was released.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 2009 sci-fi film was dethroned two years ago by Marvel's Avengers: Endgame.

However, after a release in Chinese movie theatres last week, Avatar has once again taken the top spot with a box office total of more than NZ$3.9 billion.