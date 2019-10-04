Australia's Brickman in New Zealand to smash Lego record

TODAY |

The only Lego certified professional builder in the southern hemisphere is in New Zealand to tackle a massive project.

Ryan 'The Brickman' McNaught has travelled from Australia to tackle a nine-metre squared Star Wars mosaic at Westfield St Lukes mall.

The mosaic will comprise of just over 171,000 Lego bricks once completed.

"Basically members of the public come along and build a little square for me, and we end up making a giant mosaic," Brickman told Seven Sharp.

Source: Seven Sharp

The Lego pro wouldn't be drawn on what the final mosaic will be of.

However, he did reveal it will be a "New Zealand record holder" once complete.

Those who can make it out to St Lukes this weekend will have to pop along to help Brickman and see for themselves.


Brickman is one of only 14 Lego certified professionals in the world.
