Australia in the running to win Eurovision after singer Jessica Mauboy makes it to grand final

Jessica Mauboy has one more day to prepare for her performance on the grand final stage for the Eurovision Song Contest.

Australia would be the first non-European country to win the competition since its debut in 1956.
The singer was voted through in the second semi-final of the 63rd Eurovision yesterday in Lisbon, Portugal after a stirring rendition of her pop song We Got Love.

"It still felt nerve-wracking, but with that kind of crowd, there was just so much love. That is what my song is about, feeling the love, or maybe the synergy, and I felt that back - it was amazing. Because of you guys, we have love tonight," Mauboy told media in Lisbon after her success.

Mauboy qualified along with singers from nine other countries and she will perform in the second half of the final, giving Australia its fourth chance at Eurovision glory on Sunday.

Since Guy Sebastian first competed in 2015, Australia has not only qualified for the Grand Final of the competition, but placed in the top 10.

Mauboy faces stiff competition from several favourites including the likeable 2009 Eurovision winner Alexander Rybak, representing Norway, and Cyprus' entrant Eleni Foureira who has been compared to Beyonce for her empowering choreography and hair flicks.

Ireland, which holds the record for the most Eurovision wins, made the final for the first time since 2013 for the track Together, which features a romantic dance between two male dancers and rainbow flags on the stage.

Russia failed to qualify for the final which came as a shock after last year's ban by Ukraine.

A total of 26 countries will compete in Sunday's grand final, including the big five countries who automatically qualify, Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the UK, and hosts Portugal.

