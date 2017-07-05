Aussie songwriters sue Ed Sheeran over 'blatantly copied' song

Two Aussie songwriters are suing Ed Sheeran over what they say is a "blatantly copied" song.

American country superstars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are also being sued over the song, The Rest of Our Life, which was performed by Hill and McGraw and co-written by Sheeran.

Sean Carey and Beau Golden are the Australian songwriters who filed the lawsuit, claiming the Sheeran co-written tune "blatantly copied" their 2014 song When I Found You, that was performed by Jasmine Rae, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

"The copying is, in many instances, verbatim, note-for-note copying of original elements of the song, and is obvious to the ordinary observer," reads the complaint.