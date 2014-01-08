TODAY |

Aussie singer Kylie Minogue begs Brexit-fatigued Britons to head down under

Source:  AAP

Australia's tourism body is hoping Kylie Minogue can lure Brexit-weary Britons down under with a lighthearted television advertisement featuring surf, sand and speedos.

Kylie Minogue Source: Bang Showbiz

The Tourism Australia advertisement starring a singing Minogue screened on UK televisions in a key timeslot ahead of the Queen's Christmas Day message.

Brexit-fatigued Britons are invited to take a break from "what ails ya" and "call on your friends in Australia" in the musical video, which also stars comedian Adam Hills and includes cameos from Shane Warne, Ashleigh Barty and Ian Thorpe.

Celebrating backyard cricket, the beach, beer, the outback, sausages in bread, and rhyming "shocker" with "quokka", the ad also has Minogue appearing briefly as her former Neighbours character Charlene Robinson.

Tourism Australia managing director Phillipa Harrison said millions tune in to watch the Queen's annual Christmas speech on televison.

"We also know that January in the northern hemisphere winter is a time when many Brits are thinking about an overseas holiday, providing the perfect opportunity to engage with a captive audience and remind them why they should make that next trip Australia," she said in a statement.

Entertainment
Australia
UK and Europe
Music
Television
Tourism
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Popular Auckland beach closed after 'large' shark sighting
2
Photos: Queen joined at Christmas church service for the first time by Prince George, Princess Charlotte
3
Live: Boult strikes as Black Caps make dream start to the Boxing Day Test
4
After plea for public's help, police locate Kapiti Coast woman missing since yesterday
5
'What a legend' - Ross Taylor given Christmas gift to remember ahead of Boxing Day Test
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Photos: Queen joined at Christmas church service for the first time by Prince George, Princess Charlotte
00:22

Firefighters given Christmas presents before "challenging" day battling NSW bushfires
02:33

Queen Elizabeth II gives annual Christmas Day speech

Duchess of Cambridge snaps sweet photo of William and kids