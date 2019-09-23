Aussie pop duo The Veronicas kicked off Qantas flight over 'confusing' baggage issue

Australian pop duo The Veronicas have disputed the account of their removal from a Sydney plane over an "incredibly intimidating and confusing" cabin baggage dispute, and are taking legal action.

Sisters Jessica and Lisa Origliasso were asked to leave Qantas QF516, which was bound for Brisbane, on Sunday morning amid an argument with cabin crew.

Qantas says two passengers refused to follow the cabin crew's instructions and were "offloaded" before the plane took off.

The Australian Federal Police told AAP officers came on board amid an argument between the two passengers and staff before the women agreed to disembark, with no further issues.

But The Veronicas have hit back at reporting of the cabin baggage incident, which they said was "incredibly intimidating and confusing".

A passenger on the flight posted on Instagram to say her husband's flight was delayed because of the incident: "They asked to have their bag put in overhead locker (nicely)," she said.

"Attendant said they can't do that (true). Whatever happened next ... plane delayed to wait for security. Then AFP comes on to remove them! Delayed flight for ages."

Another passenger told The Courier Mail that the duo were "belligerent" and it is understood they "refused to follow crew instructions".

Jessica Origliasso posted to Instagram to say: "The incident that occurred on Qantas flight 516 today was incredibly intimidating and confusing. The details reported are false and in conflict with video recorded during this event, and witness accounts from the flight.

"The incident was escalated without explanation why from cabin staff. We cooperated with all request from authorities and exited the aircraft. We are pursuing legal action in regard to this incident and all resulting media reports, and will be making no further comment at this time"

The Veronicas Instagram account later made a lengthy comment underneath another passenger's post about the incident: "We actually already had our bag up in the overhead. The female flight attendant wanted Lisa's bag spun around," they explained.

"Lisa asked the attendant if she could help assist her, because she couldn't reach it (we're only 5'1). The attendant said it was against company policy. And a lovely man behind us helped instead.

"Then right before take off, the flight attendant bought over the manger and pointed us out. He proceeded to lecture us about company policy.

"We listened and asked for their names. At that point they refused to give us their names, and announced they were going to call security on us. We had no idea why. That's when we started filming!

In a secondary comment The Veronicas wrote: "Such an upsetting and embarrassing experience. We still can't believe this happened, and that the flight was delayed for so long when we had no idea what was happening. We are still in shock and so upset.'"

"We are still shaken by it all. We don't understand why they announced us on the plane as security risks, when we were just sitting there saying nothing... It's so scary they can call Federal Police on people without any reason or explanation," they concluded.