Aussie actor Richard Carter dies, aged 65

AAP
Australian actor Richard Carter has died after a brief illness.

The television and film character actor, whose credits include Mad Max: Fury Road, The Great Gatsby and Bootmen, died early on Saturday. He was 65.

The screen veteran was a familiar face on Australian television sets, starring in shows Wildside, White Collar Blue and Blue Murder.

His voice could also be heard in Happy Feet 1 & 2 as well as television commercials for Victoria Bitter and Toyota.

"He was an esteemed actor, a storyteller, and someone who touched the lives of many," a statement from his agency said.

"His generosity knew no bounds and his loss is too great to quantify. He will be sorely missed."

Carter is survived by his wife Lindsey and daughter Amy.

His life will be honoured at a private memorial service.

"Richard's family wish to express their thanks for all messages of condolence," his agency said.

Richard Carter Source: Wikimedia Commons
