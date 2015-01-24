Auckland's Laneway Festival cancelled for 2021

Auckland's popular Laneway music festival has been cancelled for 2021 due to uncertainty around the Covid-19 pandemic.

2014 Laneway Festival

Festival organisers released a statement today outlining the circumstances behind the difficult decision.

"We've had the honour of spending the last eleven summers together with you, and cherished every delightful second of sharing many of our favourite artists with you.

"Our collective memories of us all coming together every Auckland Anniversary Day to celebrate the power of live music are incredibly important to us, and so, after much deliberation, we are very disappointed to announce that Laneway Festival Auckland will not be taking place this Summer 2021.

The current circumstances surrounding border closures and the unpredictability of future Covid-19 outbreaks have created an extremely tough environment for festivals.

"We take pride in delivering an absolutely premium event year after year but in these conditions we do not believe we can operate to our full capabilities."