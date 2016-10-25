 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Auckland Pop Up Globe backtracks on men-only casts after backlash

1 NEWS
Topics
Entertainment
Arts and Culture
Auckland

Auckland's Pop Up Globe theatre has backtracked, saying it will no longer use all-male casts in its productions of Shakespeare's plays.

The company faced a backlash after it announced last week that its November shows, which include men-only performances of Richard III and The Taming of the Shrew, would highlight the abuse of power in a number of Shakespeare's plays.

Performers, theatre-makers and playwrights said it was unacceptable for the company to use #metoo and #timesup in marketing campaigns because the movements are centred around women's response to rape and sexual harassment. 

They were angry The Taming of the Shrew was being called a feminist endeavour when it was to be performed by an all-male cast.

In a statement posted on Twitter today, the company said, "At Pop-up Globe we strive to make work that brings unity, joy and hope. The response to our upcoming Auckland season has made us think about how we can do this better. So we’re making a change.

"From today we are making a commitment to cast equal numbers of male and female actors for every new Auckland season."

In the 2018/19 Auckland season of The Taming of the Shrew, Richard III, Measure for Measure, and Hamlet, 14 women and 14 men will make up two 50:50 gender-balanced casts, the company said.

"In any future seasons we will work within this commitment to increase the quality, quantity and diversity of the work we produce, celebrating and sharing the magic of Shakespeare’s plays.”

Pop Up Globe said it appreciates this is a change to its published casting and has offered refunds if people want them for tickets bought to The Taming of the Shrew or Richard III.

“Thank you to everyone who has given us their feedback. We’re very grateful,” Dr Miles Gregory Artistic Director and Founder of Pop-up Globe tweeted.

Dr Gregory last week acknowledged the decision to do two of the plays with only male actors would not please everyone.

"If there was one thing about this season that I thought was particularly controversial, it has to be the choice to do The Taming of the Shrew with an all-male company," he told RNZ's Nine to Noon.

"To perform it all-male with a feminist reading is intriguing. It'll be very funny but it'll also make you think,” he said.

It's coming back with four productions at a new home at Ellerslie Racecourse with some new features.
Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Entertainment
Arts and Culture
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1

Heartbreaking photo shows endangered killer whale carrying its stillborn calf for hours off US coast
2

Most read: All Black Luke Romano and wife Hannah break silence about losing little boy Felix in stillbirth - 'He's our son, he's just not here'

3

Professor explains where in NZ to watch the selenelion - a rare eclipse - tomorrow
4

Auckland police rock up to Zachary's fifth birthday party after he called 111 and invited them
5

Auckland musical cancelled due to allegations of sexual assault
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato welcome birth of baby girl
00:53
Fire officials have released redacted audio of a 911 call after what was a reported overdose suffered by singer Demi Lovato.

Woman asks paramedics not to use sirens while calling ambulance for Demi Lovato in released 911 call
04:36
The Auckland hip hop group released their latest album, The Most Electrifying, on the online game, Fortnite, last night.

Auckland group SWIDT says NZ hip hop scene as strong as it's been since the early days of Scribe

Kristen Stewart to lead Elizabeth Banks' reboot of'Charlie's Angels

Auckland musical cancelled due to allegations of sexual assault

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Arts and Culture
Crime and Justice
Auckland

An Auckland amateur theatre production has been cancelled due to allegations of sexual assault.

Auckland Music Theatre's production of The Wild Party was cancelled on Tuesday, one week prior to the season's end.

It's believed this is because of a serious allegation of sexual assault committed by one cast member against another.

Several members of The Wild Party's cast say they've felt that the situation was not handled effectively by Auckland Music Theatre.

They're calling for better processes and want an industry standard approach to dealing with similar incidents.

Auckland Music Theatre has apologised to ticket holders for the inconvenience.

Rows of red seats in a cinema theater.
Cinema (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Arts and Culture
Crime and Justice
Auckland
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES

Hawke's Bay teen involved in Tinder murder sentenced to life imprisonment

Health Minister offers agreement to ensure safe staffing levels for nurses with industrial dispute still not resolved

Hold on to your raincoat and sun glasses as the weekend will be a mix of rain and shine

National's medicinal cannabis decisions 'hard to see as more than a stunt' – 1 NEWS political team

Professor explains where in NZ to watch the selenelion - a rare eclipse - tomorrow

More than 55 jobs to go in Auckland as Nestle sells of range of Kiwi confectionery brands

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Business
Employment
Auckland

Nestle New Zealand has confirmed today that it will proceed with the sale of local Kiwi confectionery brands to RJ’s.

Kiwi favourites Mackintosh’s, Heards, Oddfellows, Black Knight and Fabulicious Red Licorice are to be purchased by RJ’s in New Zealand.

The sale is expected to be completed on 31st of August.

RJ’s say they intend to continue manufacturing these brands locally where possible.

Nestle will also be selling the Life Savers brand to Darrell Lea in Australia.

The sale of these confectionery brands will result in up to 55 roles being made redundant from the Nestle factory in Wiri, Auckland.

Nestle has since claimed that its employees will be offered voluntary redundancies in the first instance, and affected staff are to be given redundancy packages and access to outplacement services.

"We are working with RJ’s to identify opportunities for people leaving our workforce to join RJ’s factory in Levin," says Nestle Confectionery General Manager Martin Brown.

"As well, we have been contacted by a number of other local businesses to discuss job opportunities for our employees."

A review of Nestle’s confectionery business in New Zealand has indicated the company will continue to focus on its chocolate, baking and medicated lozenge brands.

The company will continue manufacturing culinary products at its Wiri factory, including Maggi soups, recipe mixes and a wide range of products for professional food service.

Licorice (file picture).
Licorice (file picture). Source: istock.com
Topics
New Zealand
Business
Employment
Auckland