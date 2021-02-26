TODAY |

Attempted murder charge filed as police arrest Lady Gaga's alleged dognappers

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Lady Gaga’s alleged dognappers have been arrested.

Lady Gaga and Miss Asia, which escaped unhurt. Source: Instagram/Lady Gaga

The Shallow hitmaker had two of her three French bulldogs stolen in a horrific attack in February, in which assailants shot her dog walker Ryan Fischer in the chest four times before stealing the dogs.

And law enforcement sources have reportedly told TMZ the alleged culprits have now been arrested on a variety of charges, including attempted murder and robbery.

Gaga’s dogs were returned to her just days later after she offered a $500,000 (NZD$690,180) reward for their safe return, when a woman claimed to have found them in an alley.

According to TMZ, that woman has also been arrested by police.

Meanwhile, 30-year-old Fischer was recently reported to have moved out of his home due to safety concerns after he was discharged from hospital when the thieves were still at large.

An insider told the US Sun: "He hasn't been living at his home since leaving the hospital, he has been with family who are helping to look after him during his recovery.

"Everyone in the community was shook by what happened and we've been told he has no intention of returning.

"He wants to be somewhere safe and secure, especially when the shooter is still at large and police are investigating.

"Everyone just hopes he can move on from this and be able to do his job and live his life as normal as possible."

Ryan was shot when he was walking Gaga’s three dogs – Miss Asia, Koji, and Gustavo – and during the attack, Miss Asia ran away from the scene while Koji and Gustavo were captured by the robbers.

Miss Asia was later recovered and returned the same day, before Koji and Gustavo were found two days after the shooting.

