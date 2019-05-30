TODAY |

Ashton Kutcher testifies at alleged serial killer's murder trial in California

Associated Press
Ashton Kutcher has testified at a Los Angeles murder trial that he went to pick up a woman to go out for drinks on a night in 2001 and left when she didn't answer her door, only to learn the next day she had been killed.

The 41-year-old actor said from the witness stand today that he looked into the window at the Hollywood home of 22-year-old Ashley Ellerin and saw what he believed were wine stains before leaving, thinking the fashion design student had already gone out for the night.

Kutcher said he told detectives the next day he knew his fingerprints were on the door and he was "freaking out."

The testimony came in the trial of 43-year-old Michael Gargiulo, who is charged with killing Ellerin and another woman.

Ashton Kutcher testifies in the murder trial of Michael Gargiulo in Los Angeles Superior Court. Source: Associated Press
