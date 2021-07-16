TODAY |

Ashton Kutcher sells Virgin Galactic space flight ticket after wife's concern

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Ashton Kutcher sold his Virgin Galactic flight ticket.

Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 43-year-old actor revealed he was supposed to be on the next Virgin Galactic flight to space but his wife Mila Kunis, 37, convinced him that being a space tourist was not a good idea for a father of two.

He told Cheddar News: "When I got married and had kids, my wife basically encouraged that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we have young children, so I ended up selling my ticket back to Virgin Galactic. I was supposed to be on the next flight, but I will not be on the next flight.”

The first ever Virgin Galactic flight - which took 90 minutes - recently took place with Virgin mogul Sir Richard Branson on board.

read more
Richard Branson safely returns from space on Virgin Galactic test flight

Meanwhile, Mila recently revealed she and Ashton took their kids daughter Wyatt, six, and son Dimitri, four, to a baby rave during lockdown.

She said: "I was like, guys, we're going to a rave. My husband is, 'What? I'm like, don't worry about it, I got this.

"We showed up. I'm not kidding you. I took my four-year-old and six-year-old and my grown-a** husband to a baby rave.

"It was lights everywhere, music. It was physically put on by a rave company. You felt like you were tripping on acid ... The kids are like, 'This is the best experience ever!' I was like, 'Oh no!'"

Mila and her husband were also inspired to plant some corn, which they have been giving away.

She added: "Everybody was like, you guys, it's LA, blah, blah, the soil, the weather. We're like, whatever. It's quarantine. What do we do? We have nothing else to do.

"Every single stalk ... We had hundreds and hundreds of ears of corn. We didn't know what to do. We were giving them away."

Entertainment
Space
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Is Labour funding the Mongrel Mob? What you need to know
2
'I've lost mates': Protesting Christchurch farmer opens up about mental strain
3
Dunedin farmer protest gets heated as woman has sign ripped from her hands
4
Protesting farmers on tractors flood Auckland's Queen Street
5
Major NZ bank set to drop two-year home loan rate
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Ed Sheeran self-isolating after Covid-19 scare

Baby Spice Emma Bunton weds in secret ceremony

Demi Lovato says changing their pronouns a 'huge transition'

The Crown, Mandalorian top Emmy nominations with 24 each