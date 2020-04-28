Arts Foundation calling artists to try out Boosted live platform - and get paid in the process

The Arts Foundation is calling on New Zealand's artists, dancers, potters or any other type of creative to try out the new Boosted live streaming platform - and get paid for it.

Boosted has been running for six years, but after seeing so many Kiwi artists live streaming during the Level 4 lockdown and not seeing a cent for it, the Arts Foundation secured funding to upgrade the site.

Artists can now submit work or schedule performances which members of the public can tune into live, or watch afterwards.

The platform also incorporates a payment feature - with the minimum payment being $5 - which people can use to give money to the artists.

Being a charity, those people can also claim a portion of their donation back.

The Foundation's Jo Blair said "I think a lot of artists are probably trialling with it and they'll come back with larger projects".