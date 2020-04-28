TODAY |

Arts Foundation calling artists to try out Boosted live platform - and get paid in the process

Source:  1 NEWS

The Arts Foundation is calling on New Zealand's artists, dancers, potters or any other type of creative to try out the new Boosted live streaming platform - and get paid for it.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jo Blair talks about Boosted.org.nz, and how it helps artists be fairly compensated. Source: Breakfast

Boosted has been running for six years, but after seeing so many Kiwi artists live streaming during the Level 4 lockdown and not seeing a cent for it, the Arts Foundation secured funding to upgrade the site.

Artists can now submit work or schedule performances which members of the public can tune into live, or watch afterwards.

The platform also incorporates a payment feature - with the minimum payment being $5 - which people can use to give money to the artists.

Being a charity, those people can also claim a portion of their donation back.

The Foundation's Jo Blair said "I think a lot of artists are probably trialling with it and they'll come back with larger projects".

For more information, go to Boosted.org.nz.

Entertainment
Coronavirus Pandemic
Arts and Culture
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Shocking image from El Salvador prison highlights Covid-19 fears in Latin America's penal system
2
John Armstrong's opinion: Simon Bridges has to go, but is there another leader in National's ranks?
3
'Put a kangaroo on your flag and go your own way' - Winston Peters enjoys hearty dig in Aussie TV interview
4
Winston Peters says 'if NZ can grow it, or make it' then we should do so in Covid-19 hit economy
5
Spear fisher rescued 600 metres off shore of Kaikoura beach by Coastguard
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
02:00

Fishing enthusiasts descend on Northland beach, wharf after lockdown restrictions lifted
03:12

'Put a kangaroo on your flag and go your own way' - Winston Peters enjoys hearty dig in Aussie TV interview
01:30

NZ not 'out of the woods yet', says PM as country enjoys slight loosening of lockdown restrictions
02:14

Simon Bridges steadfast in belief that he'll remain National leader for the election