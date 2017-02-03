 

Arnold Schwarzenegger's perfect response to Trump's jibe: 'You take over TV and I'll take over your job'

Associated Press

Arnold Schwarzenegger has responded to President Donald Trump's criticism of Schwarzenegger's Celebrity Apprentice ratings - the show Mr Trump once hosted.

Addressing the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington overnight, Mr Trump said ratings went "right down the tubes," and the show has been a "total disaster" since the actor and former California governor debuted as host last month.

Mr Trump told the audience, "I want to just pray for Arnold if we can."

Schwarzenegger responded in a brief video on his Twitter account, captioned "The National Prayer Breakfast?"

He suggests he and Mr Trump switch jobs since Mr Trump is "such an expert in ratings."

That way, Schwarzenegger says, "people can finally sleep comfortably again."

According to the Nielsen company, ratings for Schwarzenegger's debut were down significantly compared to Mr Trump's debut in January 2004.

Trump used a prayer breakfast to take a cheap swipe at Arnie over Celebrity Apprentice ratings.
Source: Associated Press

